Bitcoin crossed $20,000 on Friday after the U.S. jobs report initially excited investors but pared those gains and has fallen back below that level to a range it has been trading within for the past …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- El Salvador Had a Bitcoin Revolution. Hardly Anybody Showed Up - September 3, 2022
- Bitcoin Trades Below $20,000, Pulls Back as U.S. Jobs Market Remains Strong - September 3, 2022
- There’s a New Platform for Bitcoin-Backed Borrowing and It’s Courting Banks to Lend - September 3, 2022