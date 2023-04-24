The declining prices of Bitcoin and Ethereum have caused most major tokens to trade in the red of late. The largest cryptocurrency by market capitalisation has plunged 10 percent from its recent high …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin trades below $28,000: Should investors worry? - April 24, 2023
- Who was Bitcoin founder, Satoshi Nakamoto? Could he have been Apple’s Steve Jobs, maybe not - April 24, 2023
- Next Bitcoin halving could send price past R900,000 - April 24, 2023