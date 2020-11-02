Bitcoin Trades Near Three-Year Highs, Briefly Crossing The $14K Mark

Bitcoin briefly crossed the $14,000 milestone on Saturday, marking its highest price quote since January 2018. From the opening price of $7,194.89, on Jan. 1, BTC is up 90.5% on a year-to-date basis, …
