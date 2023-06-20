Bitcoin is trading with gains as it tries to reach the $27,000 level. Today, on Tuesday, the main cryptocurrency is moving in the $26,900 zone, which implies a rise of close to 1.5%, coinciding with the asset already representing half of the total capitalization of the crypto market.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin trades with gains as it tries to reach $27,000 - June 20, 2023
- Grayscale Bitcoin Trust Gets a Bullish Bump After BlackRock ETF Filing - June 20, 2023
- Accept Bitcoin Payments on Your Website: A Step-by-Step Guide - June 20, 2023