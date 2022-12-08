Bitcoin (BTC) and ether (ETH) continue to struggle as investors recover from the collapse of crypto exchange FTX. IG North America CEO JJ Kinahan discusses recent price actions and announces the …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin Trading Flat Below $17K; Ether Breaks Trendline From Previous Bear Cycle Lows - December 8, 2022
- Bitcoin Trading Has ‘Fallen Off a Cliff.’ FTX Has Scared People Away. - December 8, 2022
- Bitcoin below $17,000, other crypto prices today also plunge. Check latest rates - December 8, 2022