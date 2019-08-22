Price action for cryptocurrencies acts similar to how traditional markets traded “a very very long time ago,” John Bollinger explained in an interview. (Photo by Jaap Arriens/NurPhoto via Getty Images …
Read Full Story
Bitcoin News Editor
The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin Trading Is Actually Far Less ‘Noisy’ Than Traditional Markets - August 22, 2019
- If Bitcoin Collapses Buy The Dow, Fast - August 22, 2019
- Bitcoin Appears to Find Support After Bouncing Off $10,000 Level - August 22, 2019