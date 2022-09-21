Insights from Cointelegraph stated that the share of Bitcoin payments in total BitPay transactions has been falling with regard to the cryptocurrency winter, but it’s considered to be a popular crypto …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin transactions remain popular on BitPay despite volatility - September 21, 2022
- Bitcoin Primed To Become The New ‘Sound’ Money - September 20, 2022
- MicroStrategy Buys More Bitcoin, Spends $6 Million For 301 Tokens - September 20, 2022