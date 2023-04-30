The daily number of inscriptions made through Ordinals on Saturday totaled around 223,000, according to a widely-used Dune dashboard. It marked the first time over 200,000 inscriptions were made in a …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin Transactions Soar as Ordinals Barrel Past 2.5 Million, Notch Daily Record - April 30, 2023
- Bitcoin Price Prediction for Today, April 30: BTC/USD Could Turn Attractive Above $30k - April 30, 2023
- Here’s How Bitcoin Whales Quietly Accumulated $1,875,819,869 In The Crypto In Just 18 Days - April 30, 2023