The price of bitcoin struggled to remain above the $8,000 level Sunday, following its worst weekly price loss of the year. Bitcoin BTCUSD, +0.09% was above $10,000 as recently as last Sunday, but has …
Read Full Story
Bitcoin News Editor
The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin treads water around $8,000 after its worst week of the year - September 29, 2019
- Markets Looking Grim, Bitcoin Lingers Above $8,000 Mark - September 29, 2019
- Bitcoin Trading Journal: Veteran Trader Shares Tips on how to Profit from Bitcoin and Altcoin investing - September 29, 2019