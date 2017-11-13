Bitcoin Tumble Erases $38 Billion as Rival Cryptocurrency Gains

Bitcoin slumped as the cancellation of a technology upgrade prompted some users to switch out of the cryptocurrency, spooking speculators who had profited from a more than 500 percent surge this year. The cryptocurrency has dropped 5.6 percent since late …
