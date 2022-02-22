Bitcoin Tumbles Amid Ukraine Fears. The Safe Haven Narrative Has ‘Fallen Apart.’

Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies tumbled Tuesday as investors fled risk-sensitive assets after Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered troops into Ukraine. Bitcoin, the leading cryptocurrency, was …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Cash cow or climate killer? Finger Lakes power plant at heart of bitcoin mining debate - February 22, 2022
- Focus On Bitcoin Uptrend, Not Volatility, Says PlanB - February 22, 2022
- Tinder Swinder says he’s a ‘legit businessman’ who gained his wealth through bitcoin - February 22, 2022