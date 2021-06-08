Bitcoin Tumbles as Analysts Point at Looming Technical Breakdown

Bitcoin slumped to a two-week low, with analysts pointing to a technical breakdown as well as the recovery of Colonial Pipeline Co.’s ransom as evidence that crypto isn’t beyond government control.
