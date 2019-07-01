Bitcoin Tumbles as Cryptocurrency’s 2019 Surge Starts to Waver

Bitcoin slumped, undoing some of this year’s epic rally and amplifying a recent trend of outsized weekend moves. The price of the largest cryptocurrency fell 11% since Friday and traded at $10,901.43 …
