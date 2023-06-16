Cryptocurrencies fell sharply late Wednesday and into Thursday, with bitcoin dropping below $25,000. This comes following Wednesday’s Federal Reserve policy decision at which the central bank suspended rate hikes for at least one meeting but signaled it expects further monetary tightening before the end of the year.
