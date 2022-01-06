Bitcoin tumbles nearly 9% and other cryptos plunge as hawkish Fed minutes whack risky assets

Bitcoin fell as much as 9% Thursday after the Federal Reserve released “hawkish” minutes Wednesday. Ethereum, cardano, binance coin, solana and other cryptocurrencies were also deeply in the red. The …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- BTC Price Predictions: Where Will the No. 1 Crypto After Today’s Bitcoin Crash? - January 6, 2022
- Bitcoin could outperform stocks in 2022 amid Fed tightening — Bloomberg analyst - January 6, 2022
- Will 2022 be the Year of a Spot Bitcoin ETF? - January 6, 2022