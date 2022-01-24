By Tom Wilson and Medha Singh LONDON (Reuters) -Bitcoin tumbled over 7% on Monday to its lowest in six months, as fears of a Russian attack on Ukraine saw riskier assets worldwide extend their …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin tumbles to six-month low as Ukraine conflict fears shake markets - January 24, 2022
- Bitcoin’s Record Stocks Correlation Could Turn Into a Lifeline - January 24, 2022
- Bitcoin is still ‘firmly in growth mode,’ says crypto investment firm - January 24, 2022