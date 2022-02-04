Bitcoin is staring at a support level of $35,500 after failing to penetrate critical technical resistance connecting highs reached in November and January, according to CoinDesk’s Omkar Godbole.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin Turns Lower From Bearish Trendline, Support at $35.5K - February 3, 2022
- As Inflation Remains High, Consider Bitcoin’s Hedging Potential - February 3, 2022
- Bitcoin miners are helping the Texas grid brace for winter storm impact - February 3, 2022