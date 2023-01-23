Peter Schiff’s advice to sell Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) seems to have backfired — the apex crypto is up 27% since then, according to data from Pro.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin Up 27% Since Gold Bull Schiff Advised To ‘Drop’ It: Tesla Investor Says Apex Crypto Is Like A ‘Cockroach’ - January 23, 2023
- Bitcoin Holds Above $22K, Ethereum, Dogecoin Rise: Analyst Sees Apex Crypto Hitting This Level After ‘Giga God’ Candle Squeeze - January 23, 2023
- Crypto prices today: Bitcoin near $22,675.24; Ethereum up by 0.56% & meme coins increase - January 23, 2023