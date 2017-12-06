Bitcoin Up $2k in 24 Hours as Crypto Market Nears $400 Billion

The price of bitcoin is surging on the back of a strong night-time trading session (18:00 to 24:00 UTC) in which the cryptocurrency rose 10 percent to top $14,000 for the first time. The second-best performing asset during the trading period (trailing only …
