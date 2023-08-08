Bitcoin edged up on Tuesday morning in Asia after U.S. multinational payment giant PayPal launched a U.S. dollar-pegged stablecoin on Monday. Ether was still treading water, however, as all other top …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin up as market digests PayPal stablecoin launch - August 7, 2023
- First Mover Asia: What Will Make Bitcoin Reach $30K? - August 7, 2023
- China’s risky Bitcoin court decision, is Huobi in trouble or not? Asia Express - August 7, 2023