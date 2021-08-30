Bitcoin (BTC) is in consolidation mode after the recent rally. Buyers still don’t take initiatives to drive prices toward 50k. BTC is between 50% and 61.8% retracements, holding above the 200-DMA. The …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin Price Prediction – Failure to Revisit $48,500 Would Bring sub-$46,000 into Play - August 30, 2021
- Lightning Network grows as Bitcoin rises - August 30, 2021
- Bitcoin Update: Buyers Not Driving Price To The $50K Mark - August 30, 2021