Users on social media suggested that the sender selected the high transaction fee, but Replace-By-Fee (RBF), a node policy and the sender’s unawareness also played a part.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin user pays $3.1M in transition fee for one 139 BTC transfer - November 23, 2023
- Bitcoin: The World’s First Decentralized Organization - November 23, 2023
- Spot ETF Approval Will Cause ‘Short-Term Increase and Then a Drawdown’ in Bitcoin Price - November 23, 2023