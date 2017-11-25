is getting a Black Friday boost. The digital currency climbed above $8,700 to a record high Saturday following increased investor interest around the U.S. Thanksgiving holiday and Black Friday shopping. Bitcoin rose more than 6 percent to a record high of …
Read Full Story
Bitcoin News Editor
The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin Account Holder Loses $100K Over Public Wireless Network - November 25, 2017
- Bitcoin users went on a Thanksgiving buying spree, and sent the cryptocurrency to a new record high - November 25, 2017
- JPMorgan Is Considering Giving Their Clients Access to a New Bitcoin Product - November 25, 2017