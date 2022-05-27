Marion Laboure, analyst at Deutsche Bank Research and author of ‘Democratizing Finance,’ gives her outlook on cryptocurrencies, weighing in on price behaviour as demand outpaces supply but regulation …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin value will continue to rise based on what people believe it’s worth, analyst says - May 27, 2022
- Where is Bitcoin headed? Scott Minerd predicts a low of $8K, tech analysts think otherwise - May 27, 2022
- Further falls expected as Bitcoin and altcoins fail to join wider market rally - May 27, 2022