Some of the bitcoin community’s most experienced developers are creating a more eco-friendly type of cryptocurrency. There’s no word yet if the new San Francisco-based startup, Chia Network, will launch the chia token in 2018 with an initial coin offering.
Read Full Story
Bitcoin News Editor
The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin Veteran, BitTorrent Creator, Makes An Eco-Friendly Cryptocurrency - November 9, 2017
- Bitcoin Is Having an Identity Crisis With Stock Market Tanking - November 9, 2017
- Bitcoin Gold to Release Cryptocurrency Sunday - November 9, 2017