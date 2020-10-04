Bitcoin Volatility Hits 23-Month Low as the Cryptocurrency Shrugs Off BitMEX, Trump’s Illness

Bitcoin (BTC) started to stumble through Thursday and Friday after the U.S. Commodities and Futures Trading Commission and Department of Justice leveled charges against BitMEX’s founders and President …
