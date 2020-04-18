Move, an options contract which tracks Bitcoin’s (BTC) daily volatility, recently saw a 25% 30-day trading volume increase on the crypto derivatives platform, Delta Exchange. According to an …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin Volatility-Tracking Options See 25% Monthly Volume Increase - April 17, 2020
- Bitcoin Hits $7K Amid Warning $2K US Payouts Make Fiat ‘Hard to Value’ - April 17, 2020
- What Does Grayscale’s GBTC Falling Premium Tell us About Bitcoin Price? - April 17, 2020