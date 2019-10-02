The recent decline in the value of Bitcoin hasn’t deterred institutional investors and hedge funds from buying the digital asset, according to directors of London-based OTC firm BCB Group.
Read Full Story
Bitcoin News Editor
The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Markets Trading Flat After Fake Breakout, Bitcoin Hovers Around $8,300 - October 2, 2019
- Bitcoin volume is still flowing OTC despite fall in price, says top London firm - October 2, 2019
- Bitcoin Price Analysis: Macro Resistance Turned Support — Will it Hold? - October 2, 2019