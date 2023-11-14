Bitcoin (BTC) closed 1.6% lower on Monday, though a bullish move this morning has brought the benchmark cryptocurrency higher against the US dollar. At …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Cboe Digital Set Sight for Bitcoin and Ether Futures Trading in 2024 - November 14, 2023
- Bitcoin volumes gain pace as market awaits US inflation print - November 14, 2023
- Consumer Price Index (CPI) Report Expected to Provide Some Guidance as to Potential Bitcoin Rally - November 14, 2023