The price of Bitcoin and gold surged in March after Silicon Valley Bank led a string of bank failures and liquidity crises. Few analysts were surprised by these price movements as both are used to …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin Marketplace Paxful to Shut Down Amid Legal Battle With Co-Founder - April 4, 2023
- Bitcoin’s Huge Surge Pushes Crypto Market Cap to $1.19T, the Highest Since June - April 4, 2023
- Can Bitcoin Grow Without Repeating Past Mistakes? Tone Vays Urges Slow And Steady Approach For Future Price Stability - April 4, 2023