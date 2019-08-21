Is bitcoin a new digital gold? That’s the question on everyone’s mind recently. Over the weekend, Barron’s laid out the skeptical case in an article titled “Is Bitcoin A Safe Haven?”: Safe haven …
Read Full Story
Bitcoin News Editor
The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin vs Gold: Is Bitcoin Really A New “Safe Haven” Asset? - August 21, 2019
- Bitcoin Risks Slide to $9.5K After Sudden $700 Price Drop - August 21, 2019
- Pompliano: Bitcoin Will Be In Every Institutional Investor’s Portfolio - August 21, 2019