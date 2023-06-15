The latest version of Zeus, a non-custodial Lightning-enabled Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) wallet, has been rejected by Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL), according to a tweet by the app’s founder, Evan Kaloudis. What Happened: The rejection by Apple occurred on …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin Wallet Zeus Gets The Boot From Apple After Tech Giant’s Earlier Threat To Remove Jack Dorsey’s Damus - June 15, 2023
- Binance launches Bitcoin mining cloud services amid SEC crackdown in the US - June 15, 2023
- Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin holds $25,000; Ethereum below $1,650; Toncoin, Litecoin tank up to 8% - June 15, 2023