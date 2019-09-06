Bill Barhydt, CEO of Bitcoin investment platform Abra, claims that Facebook staffers told him the company wanted to use Bitcoin as a cryptocurrency to power its payment platforms. But the social …
Read Full Story
Bitcoin News Editor
The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin was Facebook’s first choice says Abra’s CEO - September 6, 2019
- Bitcoin Price: 2 Bullish Crosses Suggest a New 2019 High Is in Play - September 6, 2019
- MARKETS: Why FOMO $$ will be chasing stocks, plus bitcoin coiling for a breakout - September 6, 2019