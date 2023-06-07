Ark Invest CEO Cathie Wood has long been bullish on digital assets, especially Bitcoin. Wood has not commented on the pending litigation against Binance or Coinbase, though she did say this last week, “It would be nice if the U.S. were leading [the Bitcoin] movement, but we’re losing it, and we’re losing it because of our regulatory system.”
