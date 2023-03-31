Bitcoin price looks bullish on the weekly and monthly timeframes, suggesting that a continuation of the bull trend is likely. Key levels to the upside include $35,000 and $38,500. Invalidation of the …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Breaking down key BTC levels to accumulate for Q2, 2023 - March 31, 2023
- Bitcoin, Ether fall; top 10 cryptos mixed; gold closes March 8% higher - March 31, 2023
- Could We See The Berlin Wall Of Bitcoin? - March 31, 2023