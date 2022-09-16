Bitcoin price has been on a rollercoaster ride since June 18. The most recent yet explosive run-up has hit targets mentioned in our previous publication. After hitting these levels, BTC has undone …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: The caveats to BTC’s slippery slope to $12,000 - September 16, 2022
- Bitcoin and Ether Tumble. A Successful ‘Merge’ Can’t Outweigh Macro Pressures. - September 16, 2022
- Bitcoin Will Save Humanity - September 16, 2022