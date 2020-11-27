Whale clusters show that the key short term support areas for Bitcoin are $16,694, $16,411, and $16,064. Since topping out at $19,484, Bitcoin price has struggled to reclaim the $17,000-$18,000 level.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin whale clusters show these are the strong support levels - November 27, 2020
- Here are key reasons bitcoin prices are tumbling, and the bullish factors that may buoy them - November 27, 2020
- CME overtakes OKEx as largest Bitcoin futures market - November 27, 2020