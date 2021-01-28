Bitcoin’s (BTC) violent price swings could become a thing of the past as institutional buyers with stronger hands continue to push the asset higher, according to a prominent crypto whale. Eric Peters …
Read Full Story
- Bitcoin whale explains to Bloomberg why crypto volatility will decline - January 28, 2021
- Bitcoin Rebounds From Early Losses, Markets Still Distracted by GameStop - January 28, 2021
- Dalio Expects to Soon Offer Alt-Cash Fund, Says ‘Bitcoin Won’t Escape Our Scrutiny’ - January 28, 2021