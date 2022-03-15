An anonymous Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) whale just transferred $38,936,658 worth of Bitcoin off Binance, and the investor then sent these funds to Bitstamp. You can view more details about the transaction …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- EU’s Bitcoin Power Punt Is a Regulatory Dilemma - March 15, 2022
- Bitcoin Whale Just Transferred $38M BTC From Binance To Bitstamp - March 15, 2022
- Bitcoin will be legal tender in many Latin American countries says Skybridge Capital Founder - March 15, 2022