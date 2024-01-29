Bitcoin whales bought $3 billion in BTC this month, while ETFs received $820 million, showing strong investor interest. Big players acquired 76,000 BTC, indicating faith in Bitcoin’s future despite …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- What Is Bitcoin (BTC)? A Beginner’s Guide - January 29, 2024
- EXCLUSIVE: Why Gary Gensler ‘Should’ve Held The Line’ On Bitcoin ETFs, And SEC’s ‘Biggest Mistake’ - January 29, 2024
- Invesco Galaxy Bitcoin ETF expense ratio lowered to 0.25% - January 29, 2024