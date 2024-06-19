Long-term Bitcoin whales are now cashing out their BTC, realizing $1.2 billion in profit over the past two weeks, according to CryptoQuant. On-chain data provided by the firm shows that “old whales” …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin Whales Are Taking Profits, Cashing In $1.2 Billion in 2 Weeks: Analyst - June 19, 2024
- Bitcoin grabs top 3 all-time NFT sales record, Ronin unveils zkEVM for gaming: Nifty Newsletter - June 19, 2024
- Bitcoin Price Prediction as Whales Sell $1.2 Billion BTC – Will BTC Fall to $60K? - June 19, 2024