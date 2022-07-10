According to developments, the whales who hold more than 1000 Bitcoins have started adopting the strategy of buying more and more bitcoins at a lower rate and have been observed in a buying spree.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- A list of things that need to happen for Bitcoin price to reach $25,000 - July 10, 2022
- Bitcoin Whales buying bitcoins in bulk as the prices are low! - July 10, 2022
- At-home bitcoin miners are getting crushed by the crypto sell-off and energy inflation. Here’s how they’re cutting costs. - July 10, 2022