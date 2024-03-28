Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView followed resurgent BTC price action as it passed $71,000. Flash volatility characterized the day prior as an ongoing legal battle between United …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin whales copy classic bull market moves as BTC price eyes $72K - March 28, 2024
- Most large cryptocurrencies rise on Dogecoin, Bitcoin increases - March 28, 2024
- Google now indexing Bitcoin’s blockchain to show wallet balances - March 28, 2024