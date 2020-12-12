New data shows how large holders are influencing bitcoin’s recent price swings, MassMutual buys $100 million worth of bitcoin, the New York Attorney General awaits loan documents from its Tether and …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin Whales Driving Markets, MassMutual Buys $100M BTC - December 12, 2020
- Market Wrap: Bitcoin Holding at $18K; Active Ethereum Addresses up 140% in 2020 - December 11, 2020
- Tyler Winklevoss: ‘Smartest people in the room buying the Bitcoin quietly’ - December 11, 2020