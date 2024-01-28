Cotações da NYSE e AMEX têm defasagem de no mínimo 20 minutos. Quaisquer outras cotações têm defasagem de no mínimo 15 minutos quando não especificado. Em caso de dúvidas por favor entre em contato …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Why Is Bitcoin Becoming the Coin for AI Agents? - January 28, 2024
- Bitcoin ETFs Are Here. Why You Should Buy and Hold Long Term - January 28, 2024
- Bitcoin Whales Increase Their Holdings By $3 Billion – Is A Price Surge Imminent? - January 28, 2024