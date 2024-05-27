As Coinspeaker reported last week, the United States-based spot Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETF) have registered more than a week of cash inflows after a short period of profit-taking. Essentially, institutional investors are preparing for a fresh Bitcoin bull run in the near term.
