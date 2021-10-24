The fund, which opened on October 19, allows investors to speculate on the future value of bitcoin – without actually owning it. It is the first time investors have been able to trade an asset related …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin: why its value has rocketed once again - October 24, 2021
- Week in Review: Bitcoin’s New All-Time High, Bitcoin Futures ETFs, Walmart Hosting Bitcoin ATMs - October 23, 2021
- Bitcoin’s ETF opens the floodgates for more - October 23, 2021