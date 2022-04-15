‘Bitcoin widow’ reveals how she fell victim to her own husband’s $215m scam after his mysterious death
Gerald Cotten didn’t just cause investors to lose millions — he deceived his wife, Jennifer Robertson for years. Josh Marcus reports on the life and lies of the ‘Bitcoin Widow’ …
