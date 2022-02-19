Bitcoin Will Be Accepted for State Tax Payments in June Says Colorado Gov. Polis

Colorado Governor Jared Polis says his state will soon allow its residents to pay state taxes using Bitcoin and Ethereum. In a CNBC interview on Tuesday, he also said that state lawmakers are working …
