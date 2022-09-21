He added that it could rise to $500,000 per coin ‘this decade’ if it supplants gold and becomes more widely used in emerging economies.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin will bounce back to $65,000 within four years, says MicroStrategy’s Michael Saylor - September 21, 2022
- The crypto bear market will continue if bitcoin confirms its recent breakdown below $20,000, Fairlead’s Katie Stockton says - September 21, 2022
- How Bitcoin is Making Impacts on the US Economy? - September 21, 2022